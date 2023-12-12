Today (Dec. 12), Billboard reported that Megan Thee Stallion secured a “distribution and services” deal with Warner Music Group. It is her latest move since ending a lengthy battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment in October.

As detailed by REVOLT, Megan and 1501 agreed to a settlement that allowed both parties to part ways amicably. “[They] are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses,” said a label representative at that time. President Carl Crawford also added that he and his company “wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

Previously, Megan told fans that she planned to release her next body of work independently.

“[This stage of my next album’s creation] is definitely very much funded by Megan because, you know, we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea,” she told viewers during a livestream. “But I have no label right now, and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf**king Hot Girl Productions. The next s**t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Her most recent LP, Traumazine, was released in 2022 with 18 songs and assists from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Future, and more. The album both debuted within the top five of the Billboard 200 and earned Megan a gold certification. Since then, the Houston talent remained on the radar via songs like “Get It On the Floor” with J. Alphonse Nicholson, “Bongos” with Cardi B, and “Out Alpha The Alpha.” In November, she dropped off the emotionally charged “Cobra,” which saw her addressing struggles with relationships and her mental health.