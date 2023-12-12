Today (Dec. 12), Billboard reported that Megan Thee Stallion secured a “distribution and services” deal with Warner Music Group. It is her latest move since ending a lengthy battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment in October.
As detailed by REVOLT, Megan and 1501 agreed to a settlement that allowed both parties to part ways amicably. “[They] are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses,” said a label representative at that time. President Carl Crawford also added that he and his company “wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”
Previously, Megan told fans that she planned to release her next body of work independently.
“[This stage of my next album’s creation] is definitely very much funded by Megan because, you know, we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea,” she told viewers during a livestream. “But I have no label right now, and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf**king Hot Girl Productions. The next s**t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”
Her most recent LP, Traumazine, was released in 2022 with 18 songs and assists from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Future, and more. The album both debuted within the top five of the Billboard 200 and earned Megan a gold certification. Since then, the Houston talent remained on the radar via songs like “Get It On the Floor” with J. Alphonse Nicholson, “Bongos” with Cardi B, and “Out Alpha The Alpha.” In November, she dropped off the emotionally charged “Cobra,” which saw her addressing struggles with relationships and her mental health.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Wu-Tang Clan announces Las Vegas residency
11 Jeezy lyrics to prepare you for the snow
Kanye West debuts new song with daughter North West
French Montana connects with Lil Baby for "Okay"
Nicki Minaj unveils "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" dates
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Trending
Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list
Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress
Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.
Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.
Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD
Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.
Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'
In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!
The $200,000 goes to… | 'Bet on Black'
In the season finale of “Bet on Black,” special guest judge Ray J joins as the finalists take the main stage to show they have what it takes to win the $200,000 grand prize; Melissa Butler and Eunique Jones Gibson mentor. Presented by Target.
So Phresh, so clean | 'Bet on Black'
There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER – pitch to the “Bet on Black” judges for their chance in the finals and winning the grand prize; Eunique Jones Gibson mentors. Watch here!
Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel
REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.
Ludacris & Will Packer on celebrating Black Christmas films with 'Dashing Through the Snow'
Join Kennedy Rue on “REVOLT Black News Weekly” as she dives into the world of Black entertainment in 2023. In this episode, we welcome the iconic Ludacris, celebrated producer Will Packer, and renowned director Tim Story. Together, they explore the cultural shifts in Hollywood, emphasizing the importance of Black representation in holiday films. The discussion highlights ‘Dashing Through the Snow,’ a Christmas movie that celebrates Black joy and tackles deeper themes of faith and childhood trauma. Watch!
Dr. Jaqueline Echols' mission to cure environmental racism
The health of a community can often be traced to the health of the environment that surrounds it. In Atlanta, a woman named Dr. Jaqueline Echols has dedicated her life to helping ensure that people in economically underserved communities have clean rivers – for better health and for the joy of outdoor recreational space.
16 best hip hop video games of all time
From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut?
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?