Earlier today (Oct. 13), Megan Thee Stallion appeared on producer LilJuMadeDaBeat’s Instagram Live to give fans an update on her forthcoming album. Due to a highly publicized legal battle with her former record label, the yet-to-be-titled body of work will be completely independent.

“This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan because, you know, we’re trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea,” she said. “But I have no label right now, and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf**king Hot Girl Productions. The next sh*t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Megan continued, “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my mama. So excited ’cause it’s really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label. But I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself… So hotties, do your f**king big one ’cause it’s just us.”

On Thursday (Oct. 12), Megan took to her own Instagram to share a series of posts, all of which were labeled as “Act One.” The images utilized heavy imagery involving snakes, which many think is for Halloween and/or a promotional album campaign.

It’s been more than a year since the Houston talent liberated her sophomore LP, Traumazine, an 18-song effort with a wealth of assists from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, and more. The project peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and crossed the gold mark.