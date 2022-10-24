Tyler, the Creator is officially taking his talents to Netflix!

As adult animated series “Big Mouth” prepares to kick off its sixth season, it was revealed that the rapper will be joining the cast as Jesus in an official tweet on Saturday (Oct. 22). “In the name of the father, the son, and Tyler, the Creator plays Jesus in Season 6,” said an account for the series via Twitter.

This will not be Tyler’s first rodeo when it comes to voice-over work. In fact, he previously starred as Blitz Comet and Big Trouble in Cartoon Network’s “Regular Show.” He also played the chief of police and Liborg in FXX’s “Axe Corp” and appeared as a guest in the latest season of “Beavis and Butthead.”

2022 has been quite a time for the Call Me If You Get Lost emcee. Earlier this year, REVOLT reported that his recent tour for the project drew in just about $33 million, beating out J. Cole’s “The Off Season Tour” as well as the 2021 “Millennium Tour.” He also snagged the award for Best Rap Album for the aforementioned project during the 2022 Grammy Awards. “First off, I’m hyped,” said the “WUSYANAME” lyricist during an Instagram Live following his win. “Thank you to DJ Drama, you are f**king so important to rap music. Thank you to all of my friends for being my cheerleaders. Thank you to my whole team, the whole squad…where I can make an album where I just flex all godd**n day.”

During his Grammys win reaction, Tyler also called out all of the haters. “I know you’re seething and angry and ‘Ugh, no one listens to that album.’ These arena tours that are selling out say different,” he continued. “And if you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone will be proud of you, too.”

Check out the announcement for the upcoming season of “Big Mouth,” which premieres on Friday, Oct. 28, below.