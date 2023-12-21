Today (Dec. 21), JAY-Z’s annual playlist was released via TIDAL. Named “Couple Songs of ’23,” this year’s picks span 40 tracks and notable artists like Nas, Lil Durk, Latto, Offset, Doechii and more.

The curated list opened with André 3000’s “Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé,” followed by Drake’s “8am in Charlotte” and Icewear Vezzo’s “Motion.” Notably, the Toronto native appeared a whopping four times, with all of the records being from For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition.

Elsewhere, Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe” with J. Cole, Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B, Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody” with Lil Uzi Vert, and Gunna’s “fukumean” also made the final cut. Ken Carson, Quavo, Veeze, Larry June and Travis Scott are among other rappers found in the two-hour mix.

On the R&B side, Diddy’s “Boohoo” featuring Jeremih, Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama,” Tyla’s “Water” and Brent Faiyaz’s “Moment Of Your Life” can be seen toward the end of the list.

Check it out below.