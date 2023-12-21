JAY-Z shares "Couple Songs of '23" playlist featuring Nicki Minaj, Drake, Victoria Monét and more
Lil Yachty, Nas, Lil Durk, Latto, Offset, Doechii, André 3000 and more landed on Hov’s year-end playlist for 2023.
Today (Dec. 21), JAY-Z’s annual playlist was released via TIDAL. Named “Couple Songs of ’23,” this year’s picks span 40 tracks and notable artists like Nas, Lil Durk, Latto, Offset, Doechii and more.
The curated list opened with André 3000’s “Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé,” followed by Drake’s “8am in Charlotte” and Icewear Vezzo’s “Motion.” Notably, the Toronto native appeared a whopping four times, with all of the records being from For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition.
Elsewhere, Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe” with J. Cole, Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B, Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody” with Lil Uzi Vert, and Gunna’s “fukumean” also made the final cut. Ken Carson, Quavo, Veeze, Larry June and Travis Scott are among other rappers found in the two-hour mix.
On the R&B side, Diddy’s “Boohoo” featuring Jeremih, Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama,” Tyla’s “Water” and Brent Faiyaz’s “Moment Of Your Life” can be seen toward the end of the list.
Check it out below.
In 2021, JAY-Z spoke about the significance of TIDAL playlists and how they help listeners discover new artists. “In the beginning, everything was, like, super manual. I was making playlists; people were making playlists… We were creating content in-house as we worked on the algorithm,” he explained. “We built and built, and it got really good. And if you play a song now, you can pretty much just let TIDAL fly, and I promise you you’re gonna find new music, new amazing music, that you’ve never heard before.”
He added, “I’ve found so many songs. My playlist game is A++. I challenge anyone out there. I see a lot of people on this call, but I’m definitely in the top tier of playlist creators.”
JAY-Z’s 2022 playlist picks included Uzi, SZA, 21 Savage, GloRilla, DJ Khaled and more.
