Today (Dec. 15), Gucci Mane joined forces with B.G. for Choppers & Bricks, a 13-song effort with additional contributions from Mike WiLL Made-It, Lil Jairmy, C-Murder, DJ Paul, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., D.A. Got That Dope and more. The project was led by the hard-hitting single “Cold.”

“I’ve been a fan of B.G., you know what I’m saying? Even before I put out my first commercial album, like ’98, ’99. His first tapes, all his s**t, I been on,” said Gucci during an appearance on the “Rap Radar” podcast. “To me, it’s been like a wish in making, even before I even thought about it. I know that was an artist that I liked, and I really only gravitate to a certain few artists.”

B.G. also spoke on being able to create music as a free man. “It feel good, man. It’s nothing short of a blessing,” he expressed. “To be gone as long as I was gone, for 12 1/2 years… To come back out here and people still be receptive to the music, to even still want to hear me. It let me know that the music I contributed passed the test of time. I just feel honored, man, and blessed.”