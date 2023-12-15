Today (Dec. 15), Gucci Mane joined forces with B.G. for Choppers & Bricks, a 13-song effort with additional contributions from Mike WiLL Made-It, Lil Jairmy, C-Murder, DJ Paul, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., D.A. Got That Dope and more. The project was led by the hard-hitting single “Cold.”
“I’ve been a fan of B.G., you know what I’m saying? Even before I put out my first commercial album, like ’98, ’99. His first tapes, all his s**t, I been on,” said Gucci during an appearance on the “Rap Radar” podcast. “To me, it’s been like a wish in making, even before I even thought about it. I know that was an artist that I liked, and I really only gravitate to a certain few artists.”
B.G. also spoke on being able to create music as a free man. “It feel good, man. It’s nothing short of a blessing,” he expressed. “To be gone as long as I was gone, for 12 1/2 years… To come back out here and people still be receptive to the music, to even still want to hear me. It let me know that the music I contributed passed the test of time. I just feel honored, man, and blessed.”
As REVOLT previously reported, B.G. was released from prison back in September. As an Instagram Live session revealed at that time, the Hot Boys alum was greeted by Cash Money CEO Birdman as part of his welcoming committee. Just prior to the special day, B.G. shared a message on social media in celebration of his 42nd birthday.
“After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It’s my last birthday being buried alive,” the rapper declared on Instagram. “The main focus is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity, and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger, and my vision is clearer. Thirteen years was more than enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on.”
Press play on Choppers & Bricks below.
