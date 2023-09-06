B.G., who is known for rapping alongside Lil Wayne and Juvenile in the popular 1990s group Hot Boys, was released from prison this week after more than a decade behind bars.

The New Orleans rapper was greeted by Birdman, the one who recruited him and Lil Wayne at his Cash Money Records when they were tweens. During an Instagram Live session from Birdman yesterday (Sept. 5), you can see B.G. all smiles as he is surrounded by supporters before receiving a big hug and gifts from the hip hop mogul.

As previously reported by REVOLT, B.G., whose real name is Christopher Dorsey, recently teased his release in a lengthy Instagram post in honor of his 43rd birthday. “After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It’s my last birthday being buried alive. This year, I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle. Matter of fact, from this year forward, I’m living and celebrating like every day is my birthday,” he wrote. “The main focus is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity, and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger, and my vision is clearer. Thirteen years was more than enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on.”

The Chopper City in the Ghetto hitmaker continued, “I’m getting back in the $100 million race, and my big homie gave me the route. All the real ones, I’ll see y’all at the top; all you fake ones, I’ll hear your echo from the bottom.” In July of 2012, B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing a gun as a felon and obstruction of justice. His original release date was scheduled for July of 2024. It is not clear why he was let out sooner.