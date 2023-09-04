On Sunday (Sept. 3), incarcerated rapper B.G. shared an Instagram post in honor of his 42nd birthday. In a lengthy message to his fans, the New Orleans veteran seemed to confirm that his time behind bars is finally nearing its end.

“After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It’s my last birthday being buried alive. This year, I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle. Matter of fact, from this year forward, I’m living and celebrating like every day is my birthday,” the Cash Money alum stated. “The main focus is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity, and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger, and my vision is clearer. Thirteen years was more than enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on.”

He continued, “I’m getting back in the $100 million race, and my big homie gave me the route. All the real ones, I’ll see y’all at the top; all you fake ones, I’ll hear your echo from the bottom.”