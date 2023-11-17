Today (Nov. 17), “The Breakfast Club” shared a new interview with E-40, who spoke on his “Goon with the Spoon” book with Snoop Dogg, having a street named after him in Vallejo and a very brief conflict with the Sacramento Kings. He also broke down his longevity in the game and consistency on the charts, both of which will more than certainly continue thanks to a new album that dropped today.

Titled Rule of Thumb: Rule 1, the project consists of 23 songs with contributions from Larry June, LaRussell, Too Short, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more. As he explained to Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, the sequel to said LP will arrive in January 2024. That’s not all, either — two other projects, Songs For Every Emotion Part 1 and Part 2, will follow months later.