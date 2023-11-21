On Monday (Nov. 20), Gucci Mane dropped off a new single titled “Cold,” which features B.G. Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, the track saw the artists reminiscing about life behind bars. “Thinking ’bout them cold nights, sleeping in that cold cell, eating nothin’ but cold food, they let me out that cold jail, soon as I touched down, I had to give them folks hell, took off all them jail clothes, showered off that jail smell,” Guwop rapped on the song’s hook.

“Cold” also came with a matching visual that was shot by Joe Yung Spike. After a short phone call, the duo linked up in different locations, including a graffitied room with several high-end cars.

Back in October, Gucci liberated his 16th studio LP, Breath of Fresh Air. The 24-track body of work contains a wealth of assists from J. Cole, Lil Baby, Young Dolph, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, and more. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Atlanta veteran explained how recent losses led to that album’s title and subject matter.

“When Dolph passed away and my artist [Big] Scarr passed away, and Takeoff passing away, and Pooh [Shiesty] locked up, and [Foogiano] locked up, that’s why I kind of named my album A Breath of Fresh Air,” he stated. “I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing, and this and that, and not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that. You can rap about going out to eat with your girl or your wife. And that’s what all the songs are about.”

Press play on “Cold” below.