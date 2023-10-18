On Tuesday (Oct. 17), Gucci Mane liberated his 16th studio LP, Breath of Fresh Air. The project consists of two sides and collaborations with the likes of Lil Baby, J. Cole, DaBaby, Nardo Wick, Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, and the late Young Dolph. In addition to the album, fans were treated to a visual for the opening track “Must Be Me,” a J. White Did It-produced offering that sees him reflecting on his past struggles and mistakes.

“Lookin’ at the mirror like, ‘It must be me,’ ’cause everybody seeing something that I don’t see, I was drinking lean like my name was Pimp C, I gotta thank God that I never OD’d, I should’ve kept it clean and probably just did weed, I thought it was a downer, but it must be speed, remembеr homeboy who had the Jeep Cherokee? Droppеd out in elementary, he still can’t read, I sign an artist, if they get locked, they blame me…”

Later that day, the hip hop veteran celebrated said release by throwing a concert at Tabernacle. As various clips revealed on social media, he did not disappoint as he provided his fans with a high-energy set. Gucci was even awarded a proclamation from the Atlanta City Council recognizing Oct. 17 as Gucci Mane Day.

At different points during the show, he brought out guests like Key Glock, Latto, and Quavo. The “Bluffin” rapper also surprised the crowd by introducing T.I. to the stage, who he had conflicts with in the past as the result of a longstanding beef with Jeezy. He shared the special moment, which included the two shaking hands, on his Instagram Stories. “Much respect Tip,” Guwop captioned. If you missed it, you can press play on both Breath of Fresh Air and the video for “Must Be Me” below.