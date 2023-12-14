Today (Dec. 14), Killer Mike dropped off a remix of the 2022 single “RUN.” His original collaborator Young Thug was switched out for Damian Marley, who also handled production on the upgraded drop.

“Hip hop and reggae are both people’s music. People’s music speaks for the salt of the earth, the worker class that toils and constitutes the masses,” Killer Mike stated about the reimagined cut in a press release. “I am proud that Bob’s son and Denise’s son united the music, the vibes, and the diaspora to make this song for THE PEOPLE. Run to glory together! Love and respect.”

“RUN (Remix)” boasts a matching visual that brings viewers to Miami. While there, Mike and Jr. Gong catch vibes at different locations around the colorful city, including a corner shop and a residence where loved ones take in a game of dominoes.

Killer Mike’s sixth studio LP, MICHAEL, was released in June with 14 songs and additional features from CeeLo Green, Mozzy, 6LACK, André 3000, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. The album marked the Atlanta emcee’s first full-length solo offering since 2012’s R.A.P. Music. In September, a deluxe edition of MICHAEL arrived with four well-received cuts and assists from T.I., JID, Jacquees, and Young Nudy.

As REVOLT previously reported, MICHAEL earned three 2024 Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Prior to learning about the incredible achievement, Mike spoke to NME about his wishes to collect a trophy from the Recording Academy before he meets his end.

“I’m not gonna lie and act like I don’t want it, or I’m above it and just do it for the art,” he expressed. “I would like for MICHAEL to be recognized. Van Gogh was so amazing, but he died unrecognized. I don’t want to die unrecognized.”

Press play on “RUN (Remix)” below.