On Friday (Dec. 8), Benny The Butcher dropped off a new single titled “One Foot In,” which features Stove God Cooks. Produced by Hit-Boy, the track gives fans a vivid look into the Buffalo emcee’s dark past.

“I had one foot in the game, playin’ hopscotch with ‘caine, true story based on actual events, I had one foot out the door, my whole team was sellin’ dog, I was rappin’, still straddlin’ a fence, I had one foot in and one foot out…”

Directed by the Wizard, the accompanying clip for “One Foot In” shows the artists delivering their rhymes in front of a house as others bring the song’s subject matter to life within its doors. A woman counting money and members of Benny’s crew are interspersed throughout.

Along with the Lil Wayne-assisted “Big Dog,” Benny’s latest is taken from the upcoming album Everybody Can’t Go, which will boast Hit-Boy and the Alchemist as its executive producers. As REVOLT previously reported, the Griselda talent explained the meaning behind the album’s title during an appearance on Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s “Rap Radar Podcast.”

“Everybody can’t go because they’re not cut like that. They’re not made like that. And you can’t dance to every song,” he explained to the hosts. “Everything is not for everybody. With new levels come new devils, and I want different. I want more, I want bigger for myself. This is the second cut. When you make that first cut where you clearly see, ‘These people are not for me. They don’t need to be here.’ So, the people who made that, who got past that cut, they think they safe! Nah, you’re not safe.”

Press play on Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks‘ “One Foot In” video below. Everybody Can’t Go is set to be released Jan. 26, 2024.