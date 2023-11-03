Soon, Benny The Butcher will unveil his Def Jam Records debut, Everybody Can’t Go. Today (Nov. 3), Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller shared an interview with the Griselda emcee for their “Rap Radar Podcast,” where he broke down the meaning behind the forthcoming album.

“Everybody can’t go because they’re not cut like that. They’re not made like that,” the Buffalo talent explained. “And you can’t dance to every song. Everything is not for everybody. With new levels come new devils, and I want different. I want more, I want bigger for myself.”

Benny continued, “This is the second cut. When you make that first cut where you clearly see, ‘These people are not for me. They don’t need to be here.’ So, the people who made that, who got past that cut, they think they safe! Nah, you’re not safe.”