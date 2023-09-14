Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  09.14.2023

On Tuesday (Sept. 12), Jim Trotter filed a lawsuit against the National Football League over allegations of racial discrimination and retaliation. Previously an employee of the NFL Network, the veteran reporter claimed that his contract wasn’t renewed with the media arm because he actively spoke out against the lack of diversity within the organization. Currently, Trotter works as a columnist for The Athletic.

One excerpt of said lawsuit shared on social media stated that Terry Pegula, the owner of the Buffalo Bills, made racist comments toward Black players in regard to 2020’s Black Lives Matter movement. According to Trotter, a former NFL Network colleague recounted the billionaire mogul saying, “If the Black players don’t like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is.” Another team head, Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, was said to have been asked about why there weren’t more Black people in executive positions. “If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire,” he purportedly stated.

Pegula has since denied the allegations. “The statement attributed to me in Mr. Trotter’s complaint is absolutely false,” he said, per ESPN. “I am horrified that anyone would connect me to an allegation of this kind. Racism has no place in our society and I am personally disgusted that my name is associated with this complaint.” Jones also shared a similar response. “Diversity and inclusion are extremely important to me personally and to the NFL. The representation made by Jim Trotter of a conversation that occurred over three years ago with myself and our VP of Player Personnel Will McClay is simply not accurate,” he asserted.

Trotter explained why he decided to take matters to court. “The NFL has claimed it wants to be held accountable regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion. I tried to do so, and it cost me my job,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m filing this lawsuit because I can’t complain about things that are wrong if I’m unwilling to fight for what is right.”

He continued, “I hope this lawsuit leads to real change across the league and in the newsroom. It is on the backs of a majority Black player population that owners have made billions, and those players deserve to have someone who shares their cultural and life experiences at the table when discussions are being made about how they are being covered.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
NFL
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Deion Sanders says that Colorado Buffaloes home opener earned $18 million for the city of Boulder

By Jon Powell
  /  09.14.2023

50 Cent reacts to Fredro Starr claiming he inspired Michael Jordan to go bald

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.13.2023

University of Alabama says it's "disgusted" by slurs aimed at Texas football players during game

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023

Spain soccer chief Luis Rubiales resigns following forced kiss on player during World Cup celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  09.11.2023

Coco Gauff burns bright in US Open women's singles title win

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2023

Damian Lillard crashes and performs at a wedding in Portland

By Jon Powell
  /  09.07.2023

Lil Wayne auditions to become new co-host for "ManningCast" in hilarious clip

By Jon Powell
  /  09.06.2023

O.J. Simpson talks sports with Cam'ron and Ma$e on "It Is What It Is"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.05.2023

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe agree that Skip Bayless is a "different beast"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.03.2023

Deion Sanders addresses critics after Colorado defeats TCU: "I’m 'bout to get comfortable"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.03.2023

Jaylen Brown is now the first active NBA player to take part in a BIG3 game

By Jon Powell
  /  08.29.2023

Simone Biles rewrites history with 8th US national all-around gymnastics title

By REVOLT
  /  08.28.2023

Bronny James diagnosed with congenital heart defect a month after going into cardiac arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.26.2023

FIFA suspends Spain soccer chief in the wake of nonconsensual World Cup kiss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.26.2023

'The Blind Side' producers reveal payments to Tuohys and Michael Oher

By REVOLT
  /  08.25.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Deion Sanders says that Colorado Buffaloes home opener earned $18 million for the city of Boulder

By Jon Powell
  /  09.14.2023

50 Cent reacts to Fredro Starr claiming he inspired Michael Jordan to go bald

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.13.2023

University of Alabama says it's "disgusted" by slurs aimed at Texas football players during game

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023

Spain soccer chief Luis Rubiales resigns following forced kiss on player during World Cup celebration

By Jon Powell
  /  09.11.2023

Coco Gauff burns bright in US Open women's singles title win

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2023

Damian Lillard crashes and performs at a wedding in Portland

By Jon Powell
  /  09.07.2023

Lil Wayne auditions to become new co-host for "ManningCast" in hilarious clip

By Jon Powell
  /  09.06.2023

O.J. Simpson talks sports with Cam'ron and Ma$e on "It Is What It Is"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.05.2023

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe agree that Skip Bayless is a "different beast"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.03.2023

Deion Sanders addresses critics after Colorado defeats TCU: "I’m 'bout to get comfortable"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.03.2023

Jaylen Brown is now the first active NBA player to take part in a BIG3 game

By Jon Powell
  /  08.29.2023

Simone Biles rewrites history with 8th US national all-around gymnastics title

By REVOLT
  /  08.28.2023

Bronny James diagnosed with congenital heart defect a month after going into cardiac arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.26.2023

FIFA suspends Spain soccer chief in the wake of nonconsensual World Cup kiss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.26.2023

'The Blind Side' producers reveal payments to Tuohys and Michael Oher

By REVOLT
  /  08.25.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

Quincy Brown and Kendall Kyndall face off in a new episode of “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart returned with a new episode of “Receipts,” a show that celebrates limitless potential by putting everyday shoppers with extraordinary talent in the spotlight.

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  09.05.2023
Receipts

Quincy Brown and Romeo Miller bring a little brotherly love to the latest episode of “Receipts”

The acting duo exchanges comedic jabs en route to revealing Tyler Clark’s hidden talent.

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  09.12.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

How Angela Yee found more to her life's purpose beyond the microphone

Check out six insightful gems that Angela Yee dropped on “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels.”

By Blair W. Milbourne
  /  09.13.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023

Angela Yee On Marketing, Radio & Building Her Personal Brand | The Blackprint With Detavio Samuels

By Jordan Hall
  /  09.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
Interest

Pride was the theme of the night at the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards

“This marks an important historic moment,” Wyclef Jean exclusively told REVOLT. “The Caribbean Music Awards created a bridge to unify all Caribbean artists and show the world that [we] are strong in numbers, as well as leaders of the culture.”

By Charlene Masona
  /  09.05.2023
REVOLT WORLD

7 Atlanta residents reveal what they’re most excited about for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD

“I love music and media and thoroughly enjoy observing panels,” one person said. “Also…I love to see our artists performing, so I’ll definitely be in attendance to see Babyface Ray perform!”

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.05.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”

LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.21.2023
Web3

Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports

“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.

By Ashley France
  /  08.18.2023
Web3

Web3 | Willow Smith's groundbreaking honor as the first-ever RIAA NFT plaque recipient

This groundbreaking chapter in Willow Smith’s journey signifies innovation at the intersection of Web3 and the music industry. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  09.01.2023
Interviews

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023
Interest

Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day

Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50. 

By Justin Hunte
  /  08.11.2023
Interviews

Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  08.02.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | How Rucker Park culture transformed the legacies of hip hop and basketball

The late Greg Marius played matchmaker between basketball and hip hop, and the marriage is still going strong. In honor of hip hop’s 50th birthday, read our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  08.09.2023
Interviews

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes