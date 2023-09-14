On Tuesday (Sept. 12), Jim Trotter filed a lawsuit against the National Football League over allegations of racial discrimination and retaliation. Previously an employee of the NFL Network, the veteran reporter claimed that his contract wasn’t renewed with the media arm because he actively spoke out against the lack of diversity within the organization. Currently, Trotter works as a columnist for The Athletic.

One excerpt of said lawsuit shared on social media stated that Terry Pegula, the owner of the Buffalo Bills, made racist comments toward Black players in regard to 2020’s Black Lives Matter movement. According to Trotter, a former NFL Network colleague recounted the billionaire mogul saying, “If the Black players don’t like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is.” Another team head, Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, was said to have been asked about why there weren’t more Black people in executive positions. “If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire,” he purportedly stated.

Pegula has since denied the allegations. “The statement attributed to me in Mr. Trotter’s complaint is absolutely false,” he said, per ESPN. “I am horrified that anyone would connect me to an allegation of this kind. Racism has no place in our society and I am personally disgusted that my name is associated with this complaint.” Jones also shared a similar response. “Diversity and inclusion are extremely important to me personally and to the NFL. The representation made by Jim Trotter of a conversation that occurred over three years ago with myself and our VP of Player Personnel Will McClay is simply not accurate,” he asserted.