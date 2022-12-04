Jerry Jones still has nothing but good things to say about LeBron James despite the NBA superstar condemning an image showing him at a desegregation rally during a postgame interview on Wednesday (Nov. 30).

As previously reported by REVOLT, James expressed disappointment when the media neglected to ask him about a resurfaced 1957 photo of the Dallas Cowboys owner. The photo shows Jones and several of his white peers at a desegregation protest at North Little Rock High School. “When the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that. I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through. And that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America,” James said.

On Thanksgiving, Jones, 80, addressed the picture controversy head-on after his team defeated the New York Giants, stating: “I didn’t know at the time the monumental event that was going on, and I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that. I am. That would remind me [to] just continue to do everything we can to not have those kinds of things happen.” He also said he was not participating in the protest but was there to see what was going on.

Now, the three-time Super Bowl winner has spoken out again. This time, in praise of the Los Angeles Lakers player’s criticism of the photo. “First of all, you have to hear me say how much I think of LeBron. I don’t know of anybody that I respect more,” he said during an appearance on “105.3 The Fan” on Friday (Dec. 2).

He continued: “I don’t know of anybody that I respect more. I don’t know of anybody that has taken every opportunity he’s had and maximized it. Not only [has he been] a great ambassador for sport, he has taken sports, he has taken his venues, and used those platforms… Certainly, he has influence, and just because of all of the above.” In a past interview, the 37-year-old athlete revealed that he seriously considered trying out for the Cowboys. Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, later revealed that Jones sent the baller a contract, but he never inked the deal.

