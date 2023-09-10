A viral video of a predominantly Asian fraternity strolling to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA has Black Twitter up in arms over claims of cultural appropriation. The video has amassed more than 20 million views since it became a hot topic.

“Black Americans are the most imitated ethnic group in the world to date,” wrote the user who helped catapult the video of Tau Kappa Omega members moving in loose unison through a crowded auditorium. On the organization’s website, they describe themselves as the first Asian-interest fraternity.

They were officially recognized in 2002 on the campus of the University of Oklahoma. “It is an organization for anyone with an interest in the history, philosophy, and culture of Asia seeking to learn personal leadership skills and form lifelong relationships. The fraternity seeks to help individuals realize their potential as contributing members of society by first understanding themselves,” reads part of their public statement.

In the video, there are at least two Black men and a few other men of color among the winding line of members. Still, Tau Kappa Omega’s origins and intentions aside, users are calling out the lack of respect shown to Black culture and the purpose and traditions of Black Greek organizations. “I’m sick of it. I’m sick of our culture being used for likes and social media engagements when none of these cultures like us at all. It’s sickening,” claimed one person in a tweet. Another disapproving user wrote, “We’re seen as nothing more than the entertainment race. We’re here to entertain the world while also simultaneously getting s**tted on every day by every other race and culture. It’s fascinating. It’s beautiful.”

And a third individual commented, “Stepping is a part of our African culture that members of the Divine Nine incorporated as part of our African American experience. Members of this organization are treating it like some new dance they just halfway and clumsily learned. #mess.” Commonly referred to as the Divine Nine, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. of Black fraternities and sororities dates back to 1906, when Alpha Phi Alpha was founded at Cornell University. Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta all followed soon after on various campuses.