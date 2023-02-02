As previously reported by REVOLT, on Jan. 7, Tyre Nichols was severely beaten by several members of the Memphis Police Department during what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop. The 29-year-old father died days later as a result of his injuries.

On Jan. 27, Memphis officials released body camera footage of the deadly police encounter. Soon after, it was revealed that some of the officers responsible for Nichols’ demise were members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. On Sunday (Jan. 29), the organization released a statement regarding the disturbing situation. “What we all saw on the news a couple of nights ago about the conduct of law enforcement officers, leading to the untimely and tragic death of Mr. Tyre Nichols, is unacceptable. Tyre should have made it home safely and unharmed with an opportunity to skateboard again,” the fraternity’s President Ricky L. Lewis began.

Lewis added that there was “no doubt” the Omega Psi Phi organization would hold “these accused former officers accountable for their actions.” The Grand Basileus continued by condemning “the senseless killing of citizens in our communities by law enforcement officials” and offering the fraternity’s condolences to the family of Mr. Nichols. In a follow-up statement released Tuesday (Jan. 31), Lewis announced the former officers involved have had their memberships terminated with the organization. “Effective immediately, the fraternity has revoked the membership of the three former Memphis police officers and all related privileges they may have enjoyed as members of our fraternity,” the message said in part.

“The brutality shown in the video not only violated our moral sensibilities but also transgressed our fraternal and established Code of Conduct,” the release noted. Five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were charged with Nichols’ murder. They will be arraigned before a judge on Feb. 17. At least two other officers were involved in the Jan. 7 incident, but charges against them have not yet been publicly announced. All seven of the cops have been relieved of duty, and the case remains under investigation.