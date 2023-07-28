A Seattle man has agreed to a plea deal three years after he drove his car through a Black Lives Matter demonstration, fatally hitting a protester.

Earlier today (July 28), CNN reported that Dawit Kelete, 30, entered guilty pleas to vehicular homicide and reckless vehicular assault, both felonies, on July 27. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. The three charges stemmed from an incident involving Kelete in the early morning of July 4, 2020.

In his plea statement, the 30-year-old admitted to driving on a section of Interstate 5 that was blocked off because of demonstrators on the freeway. While proceeding the wrong way on an exit ramp, Kelete drove on the shoulder “at freeway speeds,” per prosecutors, and hit two protesters. Summer Taylor was killed, and Diaz Love sustained multiple broken bones from the encounter. The results of sobriety tests showed Kelete was not intoxicated at the time.

“For three years, our lives have been a nightmare. Yesterday was Summer’s birthday — they would have been 28,” Taylor’s family said in a statement released by their attorney, Karen Koehler. “We are relieved that Kelete finally pled guilty because neither the family nor witnesses have to experience the trauma of his criminal trial. But our relief is only temporary. While we remain raw with grief over their loss, we appreciate everyone’s support, regardless of the length of his sentence. Prayers for all humanity.”

As part of the agreement, prosecutors recommend a sentence of six years and six months in prison followed by 18 months of “community custody.” In a statement given to the outlet, Kelete’s attorney, Francisco A. Duarte, said, “Dawit plead guilty in recognition that his choice to enter the highway using an exit ramp led to this awful tragedy. But no one should lose sight of the fact that our local and state authorities failed to protect and serve the greater Seattle community and BLM protesters.” The BLM demonstrators were ignited after the death of George Floyd and several other Black and brown people at the hands of police. Kelete’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.