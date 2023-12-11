For North Americans, Davido will soon be returning to a stage near you. Today (Dec. 11), the international star announced new dates for his “Timeless Tour,” which will land in New York City, Orlando, and Montréal come April 2024.

“We were so humbled by the success of my ‘Timeless Tour’ this summer in North America, and I’ve always wanted to play the iconic Madison Square Garden and give the fans a show they will not forget,” the Nigerian talent stated about the first location. Previous cities for the international run included Washington, Houston, Toronto, Boston, and Chicago.

Said tour is in conjunction with Davido’s fourth studio LP, Timeless, a 17-song offering with additional appearances from Focalistic, Skepta, Asake, Angélique Kidjo, Dexta Daps, Musa Keys, and more. In addition to topping the Nigerian charts, said album peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart.

In an interview with REVOLT, Davido opened up about his knowledge on the music industry during an appearance at United Masters’ most recent SelectCon event in NYC.

“Funny enough, I was looking at a couple people in the crowd and I remember being there at a time, watching people talk about success, and for me to just be sitting in the seat, and to be able to share my story and tips on how I did it,” he stated. “But, I feel like everybody has their own journey, so I can’t really sit here and tell you exactly what to do, but I can tell you things that helped me personally, you know? Thank you, Mr. Steve for inviting us. Things like this help our culture because it opens up doors for other people to do talks like this and invite not only myself but other [Afrobeats] artists in the future.”

Check out Davido’s upcoming tour schedule below.

“Timeless Tour” 2024 dates:

April 17: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

April 19: Montréal, QC — Place Bell

April 24: Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena