Back in July, Dave Chappelle announced several stand-up dates for fall 2023, which he dubbed the “It’s a Celebration B**ches Tour.” On Tuesday (Aug. 22) and Wednesday (Aug. 23), fans packed into the first venue on the schedule, NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

What made the first couple of nights extra special was the fact that today (Aug. 24) marks Chappelle’s 50th birthday, and many of his A-list friends and peers attended to bring in the semicentennial milestone, including Burna Boy, Donnell Rawlings, Aziz Ansari, Chris Rock, Earthquake, and Luenell. As was revealed via fan footage, Travis Scott, fresh off the release of his chart-topping album UTOPIA, took to the stage to lead the audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to the D.C. comic. Notably, Chappelle contributed to said LP on the emotionally charged standout “PARASAIL.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Montreal’s Concordia University will be offering a course that will cover Chappelle’s classic content as part of its curriculum. “We’re gonna go through ‘The Chappelle Show,’ we’re gonna watch some of his specials,” explained instructor Yassin “Narcy” Alsalma during an appearance on the Dubai-based podcast “Jibber With Jaber.” “I’m gonna… talk about just the juxtaposition of the responsibility of comedy in music, and then the consumption of Black performance and what does that mean in North America.”

You can check out the remaining schedule for Chappelle‘s tour below.

“It’s a Celebration B**ches Tour” dates:

Sept. 8: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 9: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 12: Lexington, Kentucky — Rupp Arena

Sept. 13: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 15: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Arena

Sept. 17: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Sept. 18: Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center

Sept. 21: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23: Saint Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 4: Chicago, Illinois — United Center