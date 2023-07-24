During a 2014 interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (above), the D.C. talent shared how he managed to befriend his aforementioned guests, beginning with The Roots.

“I was in Portland, Maine. And I was walking in a mall, and I guess [The Roots] had been there an hour before me, so they just thought I was like a lost Root,” Chappelle quipped, drawing laughter from everyone in the room. “I went to their show that night, that was the first time I met them.”

He continued, “Not long after that, I went to a recording session with Talib Kweli at Electric Lady… They had D’Angelo downstairs, and Common was [on] one floor, and Erykah was in another recording studio, and Mos and Kweli were on the roof, and [Questlove] was running up and down… And then a year later, when I did my show, and I was asking musical guests to be on it, nobody would come. And then all the people [from that] recording session became the entire first season of ‘Chappelle’s Show.'”

Check out Chappelle rocking the mic in Cincinnati below.