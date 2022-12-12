It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the crowd at Dave Chappelle’s latest show wasn’t feeling Elon Musk. During the icon’s Punchline Comedy Club event on Sunday (Dec. 11) at the Chase Center in San Francisco, he invited Musk, the CEO of Twitter, onstage with him.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said as he introduced Musk. A loud roaring of boos came immediately after the rocket scientist took the stage. “You weren’t expecting this, were you?” the executive asked Chappelle following the boos.

The comedian jokingly responded, “It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.” The person originally responsible for posting the humiliating video on Twitter no longer exists.

The account that posted Elon Musk getting booed at Dave Chapelle's show was just deleted, for some reason. Here's the video in questionhttps://t.co/EpblEHFCbE https://t.co/92CTBKywLf pic.twitter.com/Fd8DkxM32e — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) December 12, 2022

Musk, who recently fired many of Twitter’s employees, didn’t respond right away. He spoke up today (Dec. 12) after Twitter user James Yu, who claims to have gone to the Chappelle show, tweeted, “A good 80 percent of the stadium boos. 18K people. Dave gave him so many chances to speak, but he just put his hands in his pockets… I actually felt bad for him. I’m by no means a fanboy, more a centrist. I wanted to shake him: For the love of God, man, say something and pretend it’s a tweet!!”

Musk’s response also came via the social media site. “Technically, it was 90 percent cheers and 10 percent boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists… but nahhh.”

