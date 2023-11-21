Today (Nov. 21), TMZ shared an interview with Davido, who recently earned three Grammy nominations for Global Music Album, Global Music Performance, and Best African Music Performance.

“First of all, shout out the Recording Academy. This is my first time being nominated, and it’s special to me because it’s also the first time African music is being recognized with our own category. You know, normally, we’re always in the Global category, but to have our own category, so exciting, so amazing,” said the Atlanta-born, Nigeria-raised talent in response to the achievement.

All three nods are thanks to last March’s release of Davido’s fourth studio LP, Timeless, and the singles “FEEL” and “UNAVAILABLE,” the latter of which featured Musa Keys. In addition to landing a Billboard 200 placement, the album peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s World Albums chart.