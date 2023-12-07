On Wednesday (Dec. 6), FOX 26 Houston reported that Sauce Walka wrecked his vehicle following an apparent high-speed car chase. After a short hospitalization, he was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest.

Today (Dec. 7), the hip hop veteran took to social media to speak to his supporters about the incident. “I want to tell all my fans that I appreciate y’all for y’all care and concern,” he could be heard saying on a phone call that was shared on his Instagram Stories. “I’m good, I’m straight, you know what I’m saying? I made it through a catastrophic accident and the Super Saiyan that I am, I’m still here, I’m good, I’m healthy, and will continue to be wealthy.”

Not only does the Sauce Father remain in high spirits, but he’s also not letting legal issues stop him from moving forward. “Right now, I’m incarcerated [but] I should be getting out soon. I’ma drop a video for y’all ’cause I know y’all miss me,” he added. “And I’ve been working hard, so I’ve got some more work I’ma drop for y’all. So stay tuned and pay attention.”

Sauce Walka was on an absolute tear in 2023 from a musical standpoint. His most recent body of work, DAT BOY DEN, was released back in August with 18 songs and additional appearances from the likes of Big30, Peezy, Money Man, Freeway and members of his Sauce Factory collective. In addition, he kept his fans fed with loose drops like “Beat It (Freestyle)” with Trendsetta, “Crash,” “Dangerous Daringer” with Conway The Machine and “Sanchie P’s Maybach (Freestyle),” the last of which was a remix of Benny The Butcher and J. Cole’s “Johnny P’s Caddy” collaboration.