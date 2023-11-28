Today (Nov. 28), Sauce Walka unveiled a new freestyle titled “Sanchie P’s Maybach,” a remix of Benny The Butcher and J. Cole’s “Johnny P’s Caddy” collaboration. Over The Alchemist’s nostalgic production, the Houston talent addressed everything that he feels is wrong with the streets and the rap game.

“I’m from the streets with no knowledge, kid’s dyin’ wit’ books in they hand, ain’t no college, n**gas slimin’ out they best friends they thought was solid, for less than a wallet, they feminizing our kings, rappers wearin’ nail polish just to make theyselves risin’, I thought you was a man, I thought you was a leader in this world against the Klan, I guess you just another monkey wit’ a switch in yo’ hand, let me hand you a banana so you can kill yo’ best friend…”

“Sanchie P’s Maybach (Freestyle)” boasts a matching visual that shows Sauce delivering his hard-hitting rhymes from a graffiti-filled location. Viewers can also see shots of various scenes that help bring the rapper’s message to life.

Back in August, Sauce delivered his latest project, DAT BOY DEN, an 18-song effort with contributions from Freeway, BIG30, Peezy, Money Man, and more. Since then, he’s continued his momentum by jumping on tracks like Quin NFN’s “Boss Moves,” Skippa Da Flippa’s “Police B**ch,” and Philthy Rich’s “4AM IN DECEMBER, Pt. 2.”

In an interview with Stereogum, Sauce explained how life was growing up in Texas’ largest city. “It was magical and treacherous,” he stated. “There is the way of life that comes from the music we listen to. All our history, and style, comes from the south side of Houston.”

He continued, “I was deprived of the innocent moments, the moments with a mom that you cherish. Same thing with my grandparents passing away too. So, when you are someone like me — who has that much lost — it draws you more into the streets. It was my therapy.”

Press play on “Sanchie P’s Maybach (Freestyle)” below.