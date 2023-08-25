Yesterday’s (Aug. 24) “Big Facts” episode welcomed NLess Entertainment CEO Marcus “Head” Howell as well as artists Big Homiie G and BIG30. Baby Jade, Big Bank, and DJ Scream caught up with the Memphis ensemble to talk about the music game and the course of their independent label.
Head and co-founder Zach “Z-Bo” Randolph formed a relationship over basketball and exotic cars. In 2016, Z-Bo, a two-time NBA All-Star, worked alongside Head to build the M-town-based label. In addition, the then-budding artist Moneybagg Yo was its first signed rapper. Bagg was introduced to the CEO by the prominent DJ Lil Larry. Head admitted he never had the intention of building a music label and that the idea was presented to him. Encouraged by the company he kept and a hot new rapper as an addition, they invested the money and created NLess Entertainment. Big Homiie was a part of Moneybagg Yo’s camp and was also signed to the newly developed entity.
Moreover, Head applies much of his street knowledge and business savvy to the music game. In addition to actively seeking new artists and producers, he is just as focused on investing and building distribution and publishing companies. His intention is to give Memphis music a place to stay and remain united. “A lot of artists are from there. Memphis is the home of music, you know. I’m just trying to keep it going,” the NLess CEO explained. He recently signed five-times platinum producer YC, who is known for his work on “Back In Blood” by Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk.
Furthermore, as the “Big Facts” team waited for BIG30’s arrival, Big Homiie G and Head discussed the life adjustments they’ve endured since their new endeavors. The “Who Got It” emcee reminisced on the time when the label started getting calls requesting he perform. “I knew [rapping] was working when the phone started ringing for me. It was ringing for Bagg when I was in his camp. So, when it started ringing for me, it was like a surreal moment,” he shared excitedly. Alternatively, Head admitted that helping change other Black men’s lives was his moment of realization. Having lost two of his own children to gun violence in Memphis, it comforts him to know that he is still able to engage with their friends, impact their lives, and put them on the appropriate paths to become millionaires.
Upon BIG30’s arrival, the artists were showing love to their supportive fans in different cities. He shared that the city that showed him the most love was Richmond, Virginia, where they knew the words to his songs bar for bar. Big Homiie recalled the time that his voice was hoarse while performing in Richmond, and the crowd did most of the rapping for him.
Moreover, the “Allegations” rapper shared that if there was anything he could change throughout his journey, it would be to have traveled to Florida with Pooh Shiesty. “I honest to God feel like he wouldn’t be in jail. I just wish I was there,” BIG30 reminisced. Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to a little over five years in prison for a gun conspiracy conviction in connection to an incident that took place in 2020. Big Homiie and BIG30 both shared their dream features. Big Homiie looks forward to working with Bryson Tiller whereas the “Free Shiesty” rapper is excited to possibly work with Burna Boy.
In closing, “Just be on the lookout for more from NLess Entertainment. This go-round going to be the hardest. Especially coming from me, BIG30!”
