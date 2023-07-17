Today (July 17), Moneybagg Yo drops off a new video for “F My BM,” which sees him rapping about his ups and downs with women, fellow artists, and more.

“I see all them shots them n**gas throwin’, they indirect though, f**k my baby mama, she still mad about my ex h**, soon as I pop this XO, I’ma be lookin’ for my next h**, like eenie, meenie, minie, moe, damn, she got the best throat, rappers think soon as we meet, they get a verse for free, hate when business get personal, pay the standard fee, b**ches think soon as we f**k, they get a purse from me, she like, ‘I know you’ve seen me call, why you bein’ weird to mе?'”

The accompanying clip for “F My BM” is directed by DaBaby and shot by Reel Goats. Parodying couples court shows, Moneybagg Yo finds himself at odds with his significant other in front of a judge. He’s clearly in hot water, as a camera crew filming the humorously titled “Caught Yo A**” catches him in an affair with another woman — a satirical flip of the reality TV series “Cheaters.”

“F My BM” is taken from June’s Hard To Love, a 20-song effort with contributions from Future, Fridayy, YTB Fatt, Fat Wizza, Lil Durk, and GloRilla. The album became the Memphis talent’s latest top 10 on the Billboard 200 with 51,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.