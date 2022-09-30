Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  09.30.2022

The south has had a very strong chokehold on the rap game now, specifically Atlanta overall. However, let’s be clear for a second — Memphis has had foots on necks for just as long. Dating back to the early Three 6 Mafia days along with Memphis greats like 8Ball & MJG, Yo Gotti and others, what the city of Memphis has brought to the game is profound and should never go unnoticed. There’s been a great deal of southern artists to hit the scene in recent times and Big30 is one of the few at the forefront. The Breadgang Ent. rapper has built some great momentum and hype for himself with his solid features and frequent single releases, but this is his time to shine for sure — his debut album Last Man Standing is here and well worth the listen.

The album comes after the success of his debut mixtape King of Killbranch and fans have been itching for this new release for a while now. According to Moneybagg Yo, the two instantly connected after he first heard his music while in Memphis. “He was talking different for his age, he was talking like me. I understood his struggle when he broke it down for me. Where he come from, how he came up, what he’s trying to accomplish,” he says. “I wanted to help him, build him up, help him feed his family.”

The 2022 XXL Freshman inductee is in the spotlight now and this is the perfect opportunity for him to really show the world what he is made of and the amount of pressure he can really apply whenever he chooses to. Tap in to his debut album now!

