S3 E28 | Head, Big Homiie G, & Big 30
00:57:34
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  08.24.2023

Head, Big Homiie G, and Big30 join Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on this all-new episode of “Big Facts” to discuss staying humble and grounded in the music industry, being disappointed when they meet artists in real life, and their dream collaborations. Watch!

Big Facts
Big Homiie G
BIG30
Rap

