It is no secret that some of the hottest artists in the rap game today hail from Memphis. With talent like Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa, Big30, GloRilla, Key Glock and others currently spearheading that type of sound, it is inevitable that Memphis would be one of the top cities making the most noise right now in hip hop. Big Homiie G is on a steady pace to making himself a household name and judging from his newly released “No Assist” visual, it will not take long for him to reach that level of stardom. If it is one thing Big Homiie will do, he is going to prove why he belongs in this space.

big homie G need to put all his shit on apple music — Big Muney💰 (@MuneyDaPlug) November 7, 2022

The rising star is at the point now where fans get upset when music is not released on streaming platforms, leaving them to go the extra mile to listen to the content. Whether they download from a third-party site to add to their preferred platform or go to YouTube to listen, fans will only go through this hassle for artists who they deem worthy enough. This alone is a great sign for Big Homiie G and shows that the demand for his music will continue to rise as long as he continues making heat.

Directed by Ben Marc, the black and white “No Assist” visual shows Big Homiie in his element, flexing his jewelry in his hood turned up with his comrades. Of course, the visual would not be complete without the display of his expensive whips. Though the visual is simple, it is effective as he gets his point across in a detailed manner. If you have been sleeping on the NLess Entertainment artist, this would be the ideal time to tap in and see what he is about.

Check out the “No Assist” video now.