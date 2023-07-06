Last Friday (June 30), Sauce Walka teamed up with Conway The Machine for “Dangerous Daringer,” which is named after the song’s producer. Over a smooth sample of Ponderosa Twins Plus One’s “Bound” (a track that Kanye West previously used), Walka delivers a hard-hitting verse about street life, making money, and more.

“F**k the motherf**kin’ nonsense, smack a n**ga with a palmed fist, knock his iPhone out his hand, drop his Sunkist, I’m on mix, Wock’ and red, this a Glock 40 on me, but it’s a nine in the head, it shoot both of ’em, I be havin’ modified guns, transform somethin’, decepticon, every day, I’m walkin’ with a weapon on, steppin’ on Louis, gooey, whatever that is, TSF business, Sauce Walka, I been that kid, that did, made a couple million off of that b**ch, what’s her name? Don’t matter, n**ga, motherf**k the fame…”

Directed by Spike Dee, the accompanying clip brings viewers to the heart of New York City, where Walka rides around in a Corvette, enjoys some time in a nightclub, and more. He eventually connects with Conway on a rooftop at an unknown location.

Considered one of the hardest working artists in the game, the Houston talent and Sauce Twinz member blessed fans with a slew of loose drops and collaborations in 2023, including “Pull Up” with Nate Deez and Peso Peso, “Hustle Game” with DZ, “Finger Lickin’ Good” with BiG TEXXX, “Sauceatina” with Sakway Sauce, and “Pimpin’ Ain’t Dead” with FishXGrits. In 2022, he dropped off the projects Al Rage Walka, Sauce Beach Florida, and the third installment of his Sauce Ghetto Gospel series, the last of which arrived in December and contained collaborations alongside Babyface Ray, Jackboy, and Sauce WoodWinnin. Press play on Sauce Walka and Conway The Machine’s “Dangerous Daringer” video below.