In Dec. 2022, Sauce Walka unleashed his latest project, Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3, the third installment of the fan-favorite series he started back in 2018. The 19-track body of work included assists from Jackboy, Sauce WoodWinnin, and Babyface Ray. Shortly afterward, he celebrated the release with the accompanying music video for “Black Kings.”

Today (Jan. 4), the Houston rapper adds on another release to his growing list of visuals, this time with the official clip for “Good C**chie.” The new offering is directed by Spike Dee and sees Walka enjoying a day in paradise. In his opening verse, he even gives a shoutout to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir:

“Knick-knack, paddywhack, I remember 10 dollars got you a fatty sack/ I know a b**ch in some Prada’s will get your patty smacked, she only scam with white collars, that’s why she havin’ racks/ She could’ve been the top model, she love finessin’ Saks, she loadin’ up them gift cards to get her money back/ Baby girl a quarterback, she callin’ plays, hidin’ all the pain up in her eyes behind them Louis frames/ Livin’ like a Keyshia, got her lookin’ for her Gucci Mane”

Prior to this, Walka dropped off two other projects in 2022, Al Rage Walka and Sauce Beach Florida. He also treated fans with plenty of singles along the way like “Smile,” “No Wrestlers,” and “Here I Am.” Outside of his own releases, he has been busy handing out guest verses on a slew of collaborations like “Southside Royalty Freestyle” by Megan Thee Stallion, “Gang Members (Remix)” by Big Sad 1900, “No My Name” by EAZY, “I Know” by BigXthaPlug, “Drip Automatic” by Donn P, and more.

Be sure to press play on Sauce Walka’s brand new music video for “Good C**chie” from Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3 below.