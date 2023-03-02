Photo: Screenshot from Sauce Walka’s “Ghetto Ashes” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Back in December of 2022, Sauce Walka unleashed his latest project, Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3, the third installment of the fan-favorite series he started back in 2018. The 19-track body of work included assists from Jackboy, Sauce WoodWinnin, and Babyface Ray. Since then, he has dropped off accompanying music videos for cuts like “Pop Out,” “Peace Treaties,” and “Black Kings.”

Yesterday (March 1), the Houston rapper added another release to his growing list of visuals, this time with the official clip for “Ghetto Ashes.” The new offering creates an intense atmosphere with Walka alone in a room, accompanied solely by a single red spotlight shining on him. Through his bars, he speaks about the harsh realities of dealing with loss:

“So many ghetto ashes, baby girl having tears falling down her lashes/ Stand outside with her kid, she done seen her passing, can’t even enjoy Fourth of July without guns flashing/ In cars crashing, young n**gas with masks ’cause they ain’t askin’, they blastin’/ Ain’t no whips up on they back, but people bleedin’ over passion/ The ghetto, where n**gas rather look at your pockets instead of hello”

Prior to Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3, the “Here I Am” rapper dropped off two other projects in 2022, Al Rage Walka and Sauce Beach Florida. He also treated fans with plenty of singles along the way like “Smile,” “No Wrestlers,” and “Here I Am.” Outside of his own releases, he has been busy handing out guest verses on a slew of collaborations like “Southside Royalty Freestyle” by Megan Thee Stallion, “Gang Members (Remix)” by Big Sad 1900, “No My Name” by EAZY, “I Know” by BigXthaPlug, “Drip Automatic” by Donn P, and more.

Be sure to press play on Sauce Walka’s brand new “Ghetto Ashes” music video from Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3 below.

