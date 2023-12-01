Currently, Doja Cat is in the midst of “The Scarlet Tour,” which kicked off back in October. On Thursday (Nov. 30), she made a stop in Newark, NJ with Ice Spice as her opening act.

Earlier today (Dec. 1), Doja posted an apology to fans on her Instagram Stories, as she felt that her performance at the Prudential Center wasn’t up to standard. “I’m so f**kin’ sorry, New Jersey. I don’t know what the f**k that was,” she wrote. “I’m really not happy with my energy tonight.”

Said tour is in support of Doja’s fourth studio LP, Scarlet, which was released in September. That project contained 17 songs with production provided by D.A. Got That Dope, Earl on the Beat, Scribz Riley, Beat Butcha, Jay Versace, Ayo the Producer, and more. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and its opener, “Paint The Town Red,” became Doja’s second Hot 100 No. 1 after the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Say So” in 2020.

As REVOLT previously reported, the Los Angeles talent spoke on Scarlet and its intent in an increasingly bizarre talk show-inspired video. “I hope that my album allows people to see a little deeper into my life and how I feel about these past few years,” she stated to a host, whom she also played. “I just want people to have music they can listen to that they like.”

Below, you can check out the remaining schedule for “The Scarlet Tour,” which comes to a close in Chicago later this month.

“The Scarlet Tour” dates:

Dec. 2: Boston, MA — TD Garden

Dec. 4: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Dec. 7: Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Dec. 8: Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

Dec. 10: Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 11: Toronto, ON — Canada Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13: Chicago, IL — United States United Center