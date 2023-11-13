Today (Nov. 13), Doja Cat released a video that showed her answering questions from her blood-covered alter ego in a talk show format. Much like “The Eric Andre Show” and Odd Future’s “Loiter Squad,” the humor found in the six-minute clip got increasingly unhinged over time.

The ensuing hilarity also contained a series of questions connected to rumors spread about the Los Angeles talent over the past year. Topics like devil worship, the Illuminati, and bald hairstyles came up throughout the exchange. At one point, Doja is asked about her fans and what she wants them to take away from her latest LP, Scarlet.

“I hope that my album allows people to see a little deeper into my life and how I feel about these past few years,” she said as the show’s “host” laughed loudly across from her. “I just want people to have music they can listen to that they like.”