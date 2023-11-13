Today (Nov. 13), Doja Cat released a video that showed her answering questions from her blood-covered alter ego in a talk show format. Much like “The Eric Andre Show” and Odd Future’s “Loiter Squad,” the humor found in the six-minute clip got increasingly unhinged over time.
The ensuing hilarity also contained a series of questions connected to rumors spread about the Los Angeles talent over the past year. Topics like devil worship, the Illuminati, and bald hairstyles came up throughout the exchange. At one point, Doja is asked about her fans and what she wants them to take away from her latest LP, Scarlet.
“I hope that my album allows people to see a little deeper into my life and how I feel about these past few years,” she said as the show’s “host” laughed loudly across from her. “I just want people to have music they can listen to that they like.”
Released in September, Scarlet contained 17 songs with production provided by D.A. Got That Dope, Jay Versace, London On Da Track, Beat Butcha, Mayor Hawthorne, and more. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 album-equivalent units sold, making it her third consecutive top 10 placement on that chart. Scarlet‘s biggest standout, the opening cut “Paint The Town Red,” peaked at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and broke a number of streaming records on Spotify.
As REVOLT previously reported, Doja explained how, for her, having a deep meaning behind an album title isn’t as important “as the word being a cool word.” “I thought Hellmouth was cool ’cause it meant something. I forgot what it meant. If we Google it… it’s like the gates of hell. But that felt so aggressive to me after a while, and I don’t know if I even like it anymore,” she explained. “I changed my mind constantly, and Scarlet felt like the right thing to do because it’s kind of an ode to Hot Pink.”
