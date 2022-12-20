Last Friday (Dec. 16), SAINt JHN teamed up with esteemed producer London On Da Track for his latest single, “Stadiums.” Over the weekend, the duo returned with the official accompanying visual. The new clip takes place on a music video set where SAINt and London take over the entire production and do things their way. On the track, the two talents combine their strengths to create a celebratory anthem about selling out shows left and right:

“Whole club sellin’ out of here to doin’ stadiums, p**sy n**gas don’t come around, they don’t survive my radius/ I keep it too real, for real and that’s the s**t that made me rich, trappin’, that’s what made me rich/ Hustlin’, that’s what made me rich, hey, whole club sellin’ out of here to doin’ stadiums/ Small business don’t come around, they don’t survive my radius, trappin’ all I talk about and that’s what really made me rich”

SAINt JHN’s last full-length project, While The World Was Burning, made landfall back in 2020. The LP boasted appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West, Future, JID, 6LACK, DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kehlani. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Alpha” by Octavian, “Just For Me” from the Space Jam: New Legacy soundtrack, and “SI TE VAS” by Tainy and Yandel.

London has been having a stellar 2022 with credits in a plethora of high-profile projects that dropped this year. His beats can be heard in albums like Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige, ALPHA by Shenseea, DRILLMATIC – Heart vs. Mind by The Game, and many others.

Be sure to press play on SAINt JHN and London On Da Track’s brand new “Stadiums” single down below.