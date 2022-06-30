Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America Institute now has the support of the National Football League.

CWBA’s focus is to make financial resources available to Black communities, and to lessen the racially based wealth gap. The organization was founded by Cube two years ago as civil unrest erupted across the country.

In a statement released Thursday (June 30), Cube said, “For more than a year, the CWBA Institute has been working closely with the NFL on identifying resources to build stronger, more substantive economic partnerships with the Black community.”

The N.W.A. rapper further added that his team is “focused on building corporate partnerships with measurable economic growth outcomes for Black communities across the country. We believe this is a giant step in the right direction.”

Cube previously came under fire in 2020 for meeting with then President Donald Trump to discuss “The Platinum Plan.” Trump’s proposed plan outlined economic-related initiatives targeting Black communities. Despite being criticized for taking the meeting, Cube stood firm in his decision.

“I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap,” he tweeted.

In recent years, the NFL has made a push to develop initiatives targeting the eradication of racism, promoting diversity, and investing in Black business. To date, the league has spent $125 million Black owned/operated businesses.

“Black businesses play a major role in our country’s economic prosperity,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL has been on the receiving end of backlash since Collin Kaepernick was ostracized for kneeling during games, and protests from the police killing of George Floyd swept the nation. Both incidents inspired the league’s shift in addressing racial tensions and disparities in America.

“We understand these businesses have not always had the opportunity for exceptional growth, so we are pleased to have partners like Ice Cube and his organization, CWBA, in a continued, collective push toward greater economic inclusion,” added Goodell.

The NFL is currently being sued by Black NFL coaches Steve Wills, Ray Horton, and Brian Flores for alleged racist hiring practices.