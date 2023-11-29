Today (Nov. 29), Drake unveiled his latest visual for “Polar Opposites,” an R&B-driven cut taken from his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs. On the Lil Yachty, Anthoine Walters, Beatmenace, 40, GENT!, and Bangs-produced offering, the OVO talent sang about a love interest that keeps sending him mixed signals.

“Why do I get treated different? Sun is setting on the Atlantic, I bet a full moon is gonna show, wondering what rocks your boat, what keeps your heavy heart afloat, I don’t know, I don’t know, bipolar baby, seems like it just went undiagnosed, blocked me on everything, that’s so immature, so unprovoked, I don’t even know why…”

The matching clip mainly shows the Toronto star kicking it with a group of Albanians, all of whom can be seen gambling alongside him in identical red leather jackets. Elsewhere, Drake laments over heartbreak while by himself in different locations, including an arcade room and a rooftop overlooking the city.

For All The Dogs was released back in October with 23 songs and features from 21 Savage, SZA, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Teezo Touchdown, Sexyy Red, and J. Cole, the last of whom appeared on the No. 1 single “First Person Shooter.” A month after its initial release, Drake returned with a Scary Hours Edition of the aforementioned project, complete with six additional songs for fans to enjoy.

“I’ll say this to you: I feel no need to appease anybody,” Drake explained in a short trailer about the For All The Dogs upgrade. “I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped that I know I could go and disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years. Even though I’m not really, like, into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery.”

Press play on “Polar Opposites” below.