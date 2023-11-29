This December, fans will be able to check out the visual accompaniment to Baby Keem’s debut LP, The Melodic Blue. On Tuesday (Nov. 28), pgLang unveiled an official trailer for the film of the same name, which stars the Las Vegas rapper alongside actress Amandla Stenberg, who plays his love interest. Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Francis Lovehall, and Séréna Sy round out the main cast.

The aforementioned album was initially released back in 2021 with 16 songs and additional appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott. The project was a commercial success, as it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification. Extended and deluxe versions of The Melodic Blue arrived some time later with 10 extra tracks and collaborations alongside Brent Faiyaz, PinkPantheress, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Since then, Keem remained largely off the radar except for his and Lamar’s “THE HILLBILLIES” single back in May. In August, he confirmed that a new body of work was on the way during a performance at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival.