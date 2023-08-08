Today (Aug. 8), it’s been announced that the 2023 Made In America Festival has been canceled “due to severe circumstances outside of production control.”

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” an official statement read. “Made In America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.” The announcement closed by saying that the team behind the event looks forward to returning in 2024. Ticket holders will be refunded from the point of purchase.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the celebration that JAY-Z built was set to take place Sept. 2-3 at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Lizzo and SZA had been tapped as headliners with the likes of Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, and Lola Brooke set to provide additional support.