Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023

Throughout the 2010s, Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival was a staple among the many music festivals held throughout the country. Stars from Drake and Lil Wayne to SZA and Summer Walker took the stage at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium to give unforgettable performances for fans.

Today (May 30), Tyler gave the most overt signal yet that Camp Flog Gnaw would make its grand return in 2023. The Odd Future founder appeared in the music video for Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem‘s new collab “The Hillbillies.” At the end of the visual, Tyler showed the camera a button that reads, “Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023.” To make it even more obvious, he stood outside Dodger Stadium and pointed at the venue as he dropped the not-so-subtle hint. Check out the clip below.

The pandemic put a pause on Camp Flog Gnaw with its most recent edition being held in 2019. In 2022, music festivals like Coachella came back bigger than ever, but Tyler and his team opted to skip it in favor of coming back in 2023. At the time, his manager, Chris Clancy, said it was the right move to wait. “It’s really not that deep,” he told Billboard in October 2022. “Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”

Kendrick, meanwhile, is gearing up for the last leg of his “The Big Steppers Tour” that took him around the globe in 2022 and took the crown as the highest-grossing hip hop tour of all time. The 2023 dates are all scheduled to take place at festivals around the world this summer and set to wrap up in October in Austin, Texas. Camp Flog Gnaw has traditionally taken place in October or November, so only time will tell if the “Alright” rapper will add the festival to the end of his schedule this year.

