Kendrick Lamar can check off another career milestone on his growing list of accomplishments. A year after announcing the launch of his “The Big Steppers Tour,” the musical trek has been named the highest-grossing tour by a headlining rapper in hip hop history.
The 73-show tour sold more than 929,000 tickets for performances that took place in arenas across the U.S. and abroad in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. In the end, “The Big Steppers Tour” amassed $110.9 million in revenue, according to Touring Data. The top spot was previously helmed by Drake’s “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour,” which raked in $79 million with more than 678,000 tickets sold for its 43 dates. Rounding out the top six tours are Drake and Future’s “Summer Sixteen Tour,” which made $84.3 million; Kanye West and JAY-Z’s “Watch the Throne Tour,” which brought in $75.4 million; Lamar’s “The D**n Tour,” which earned more than $40 million; and Travis Scott’s “Astroworld,” which made an impressive $34.3 million.
.@kendricklamar‘s “The Big Steppers” is the highest-grossing tour by a rapper as headlining act in history with $110.9 million from 929,000 tickets sold in 73 shows.
— Touring Data (@touringdata) April 26, 2023
Top Tours by Rappers:
#1 #KendrickLamar, “The Big Steppers”
#2 #Drake, “Aubrey & the Three Migos”
#3 #Drake & #Future, “Summer Sixteen”
#4 #KanyeWest & #JayZ, “Watch the Throne”
#5 #KendrickLamar, “Damn”
#6 #TravisScott, “Astroworld”
— Touring Data (@touringdata) April 26, 2023
Lamar released his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, in May 2022. The 18-track record boasts appearances from Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Sampha, and a few other notable talents. Last summer, in a moment of reflection, he wrote:
“[Not gonna lie] Jesus, Jojo, and Mary. Took a n**ga 20 years to find ‘Mother I Sober.’ Rap has truly helped my expansion of self. Beyond the perception of who I believed to be. On Jojo. Music is air to a young n**ga at this point. Mr. Morale, the catalyst of my self-expression. I’ll never forget the process of falling in love with imperfection, the piano, my fans.”
The Compton native continued, “[The] stories of reconciliation I hear from penitentiaries to small villages. Some words will find you today. Some will find you in 10. Find your children type s**t. Sitting in the corner like an old book. I’m forever underground, [infiltrating] the mainstream a la carte. These cities still beautiful to watch. On Jojo. Ily.”
Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar!
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nines’ ‘Crop Circle 2’ album has officially arrived
G Herbo unleashes new 'Strictly 4 My Fans 2' mixtape
Coi Leray preaches on new "My Body" single
Trending
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.