Fans of Tyler, the Creator and his music festival, “Camp Flog Gnaw,” woke up to some bad news after his long-time manager, Chris Clancy, confirmed that the festival will not return this year.

On Monday (Oct. 3), Billboard reported that Clancy announced the Los Angeles-based music event will return in 2023. “It’s really not that deep,” Clancy said. “Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”

The last “Camp Flog Gnaw” was held three years ago after it moved from Exposition Park to Dodger Stadium. The 2019 festival featured performances by Solange, YG, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, Brockhampton, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, DaBaby, and 21 Savage. Unfortunately, Twitter’s account for the festival hasn’t been updated since then.

Over the past year, Tyler has been busy with his 32-city North American tour supporting his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, released last year. In April, the 31-year-old rapper won his second Grammy for Best Rap Album for the album. “I know you’re seething and angry, and ‘no one listens to that album,'” he said in an improv acceptance speech on Instagram Live. “These arena tours that are selling out say different. And if you put that much energy into something, maybe everyone would be proud of you too. Love to everyone. The sun is f**king beaming b**ch.”



In recent Tyler-related news, it was announced that he would join the sixth season of Netflix’s “Big Mouth” as a guest star. Alongside Tyler, the Creator, the forthcoming season of the animated show is set to include Adam Levine, Amber Ruffin, Brian Tyree Henry, Jeff Goldblum, Steve-O, and more. Adding to the Los Angeles rapper’s voice-over resume, he appeared on the new season of “Beavis and Butthead” in August.

You can watch the trailer of the upcoming season of Netflix’s “Big Mouth” down below: