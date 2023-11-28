Last Friday (Nov. 24), Busta Rhymes unveiled his new LP, BLOCKBUSTA, which he executive produced alongside Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland. The 19-song effort also boasted additional contributions from the likes of Quavo, Young Thug, Blxst, Coi Leray, T-Pain, Chris Brown, and Kodak Black.

Today (Nov. 28), the hip hop veteran announced a massive tour in support of the album. The North American run kicks off in March 2024 on the West Coast before moving across the continent and coming to an end in Brooklyn a month later. Spliff Star and DJ Scratchator are confirmed to support with other guests set to surprise concertgoers on select dates.

The big news comes mere weeks after Busta rocked stages on 50 Cent’s “The Final Lap Tour,” which began in July. While the G-Unit general will continue to Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand in December, the former Flipmode captain made his final curtain call at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro earlier this month.

Check out the full schedule for the “BLOCKBUSTA Tour” below. General sale begins this Friday (Dec. 1).

“BLOCKBUSTA Tour” 2024 dates:

March 13: San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

March 15: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

March 16: Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

March 17: San Diego, CA — SOMA

March 19: Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues

March 20: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

March 22: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

March 24: Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

March 26: Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 28: Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

March 30: Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

April 1: Orlando, FL — House of Blues

April 2: Miami Beach, FL — Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

April 4: Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

April 5: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

April 7: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 8: Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 9: Boston, MA — House of Blues

April 11: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

April 12: Toronto, ON — HISTORY

April 14: Chicago, IL — Radius Chicago

April 17: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

April 18: Cincinnati, OH — Andrew Bradley Music Center

April 21: Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount