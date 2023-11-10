On Thursday (Nov. 9), Lil’ Kim jumped on a livestream to talk about her long-awaited memoir, “The Queen Bee.” During the session, the rap legend responded to questions about its delay. “My book has been done,” she began. “I’m going to write y’all a letter to tell y’all what’s going on, but it’s not really cool. But I don’t want to use this to talk about it. I really don’t. But just know it’s like that. It’s crazy.”

She continued by making a surprising forecast about her book’s potential profits. “When we post our presales, we be surpassing the Bible, and that’s crazy,” she stated. “The Bible, I don’t take that lightly, I already know that… It’s some crazy s**t going on behind the scenes. You have to be really careful when you deal with these book companies because they try to take advantage of you. You know, I’m a little Black woman.”

Kim first announced “The Queen Bee” back in 2021. As previously reported by REVOLT, she confirmed that all revisions for the book were completed this past July. “It’s been a long journey, Beehive, edits are finally done,” she tweeted. “Thank you to my bestie/soulmate [Marc Jacobs] for doing my forward.”