On Thursday (Nov. 9), Lil’ Kim jumped on a livestream to talk about her long-awaited memoir, “The Queen Bee.” During the session, the rap legend responded to questions about its delay. “My book has been done,” she began. “I’m going to write y’all a letter to tell y’all what’s going on, but it’s not really cool. But I don’t want to use this to talk about it. I really don’t. But just know it’s like that. It’s crazy.”
She continued by making a surprising forecast about her book’s potential profits. “When we post our presales, we be surpassing the Bible, and that’s crazy,” she stated. “The Bible, I don’t take that lightly, I already know that… It’s some crazy s**t going on behind the scenes. You have to be really careful when you deal with these book companies because they try to take advantage of you. You know, I’m a little Black woman.”
Kim first announced “The Queen Bee” back in 2021. As previously reported by REVOLT, she confirmed that all revisions for the book were completed this past July. “It’s been a long journey, Beehive, edits are finally done,” she tweeted. “Thank you to my bestie/soulmate [Marc Jacobs] for doing my forward.”
It’s been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done 🙌 Thank you to my bestie/soulmate @themarcjacobs for doing my forward ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ggqgxLnqyo— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) July 31, 2023
In a description shared by publisher Hachette Books, “The Queen Bee” will give readers a “fearless, inspiring, and refreshingly candid” look into Kim’s life and decorated career.
“From her earliest rap beginnings growing up in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn and her teenage years spent with The Notorious B.I.G. to her rise as a solo icon, Lil’ Kim not only blazed trails for women in hip hop, but also inspired the careers of those who followed,” it read. “[She] also talks about the hidden moments of her reign, [including] her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The 7 richest stars in hip hop
Tierra Whack returns with "Chanel Pit" visual
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
Trending
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Pepsi Zero Sugar shows up to celebrate and support HBCU students during homecoming season
The brand’s HBCU Tour is part of PepsiCo’s larger commitment to the long-term success of HBCU students through scholarships, recruiting events, university grants, and campus activities.
Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'
On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses run by Black female founders: Fourth Phase, 3rd Eye View, and Tubby’s Taste. Eunique Jones Gibson (CEO, Culture Brands and The Happy Hues Company) mentors the group. Watch here!
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson walks back criticism of TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee
Chad admitted that his daughter, Jicyra, gathered him after he publicly slammed Lee for his recent reviews of Atlanta restaurants.
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto
“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances
“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD.
Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people
“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD.
Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood
“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said.
YG reveals the reason reading wasn't his go-to hobby & a great book Nipsey Hussle suggested
During REVOLT WORLD, YG shared that thanks to life experience, he was knowledgeable about some of the topics in Nipsey Hussle’s literary suggestions.
Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money
At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money.
YG reveals that he wants to collab with Bruno Mars
During his “Big Facts” live taping at REVOLT WORLD, YG opened up about his dreams like never before, which include a collab with the one and only Bruno Mars.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.
Halftime Report | Professional athletes who've dropped rap albums
From Master P to Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Deion Sanders, Damian Lillard and more, these athletes got bars. Check out our list here!
Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves
“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.
Machel Montano opens up about life as a child star, new music, and exciting business moves
In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, Machel Montano dove into his musical journey, childhood stardom, and an exciting new chapter in business.
Lauryn Hill tells crowd they're lucky she made it amid criticism over tardiness to shows
“I leave my soul on this stage,” Hill exclaimed during her Nov. 4 concert, speaking directly to those criticizing her for a lack of punctuality.