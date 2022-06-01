Waka Flocka Flame just celebrated his 36th birthday with another degree. The Atlanta native officially received his honorary professor degree in humanitarianism and philanthropy from the Bible Institute of America on Tuesday (May 31).

Renowned civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson was honored alongside the “Round of Applause” emcee at Rainbow Push Headquarters in Chicago.

“Today, I was overjoyed, humbled and glad to be honored by a community-based seminary whom we have worked with down through the years and know what we do,” said Jackson. “I was also pleased to be honored with Waka Flocka. His entrepreneurial abilities are beyond his age. To be with him was a great lift of spirits.”

The rapper, born Juaquin Malphurs, received his first honorary degree from the university in October 2020, however the latest honor will allow him to become a professor at the institution.

“I remember at 26 I made a promise to God to stop taking X pills, stop drinking lean and start cleaning out my heart,” said the “Hard in da Paint” lyricist in an Instagram post. “10 yrs later i’m 36 with degrees, a daughter, financially free, and a lot of people that look up to me. Shawty I’m beyond grateful…I been preparing my whole life for what’s about to happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAKA FLOCKA FLAME (@wakaflocka)

A teacher at the university also took time to praise the rapper for his latest achievement.

“You’d have to sit for hours to talk about his intellectual generosity,” said Waka Flocka’s instructor. “He is not only one of the greatest thinkers of this generation – I know this generation loves his music- but you guys need to be in tune to his mind.”

After losing his younger brother, rapper Kayo Redd, to suicide in 2013, Waka Flocka became an advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.