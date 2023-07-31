Back in 2021, Lil’ Kim took to social media to announce a memoir titled “The Queen Bee,” which was initially set to be released in November of that year. “You thought you knew me, but you have no idea,” she said in an Instagram post about the book, which was written alongside writer and journalist Kathy Iandoli. Following inexplicable delays, various reports appeared to confirm that “The Queen Bee” is set to arrive sometime in 2024.

Today (July 31), Lil’ Kim shared an image of the biography in draft form, confirming that it’s a major step closer to release. She also revealed a collaborator from the fashion world in the process. “It’s been a long journey, Beehive, edits are finally done,” she tweeted. “Thank you to my bestie/soulmate [Marc Jacobs] for doing my forward.”