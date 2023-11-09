When the clock strikes midnight (Nov. 10), Rick Ross and Meek Mill will unveil Too Good To Be True, a 17-song effort with contributions from Wale, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Future, The-Dream, and more. Today (Nov. 9), the Maybach Music duo delivered one last appetizer with “Go To Hell,” a Cool & Dre-backed offering that features BEAM. Over a flip of Tears for Fears’ “Shout,” Rozay kicked things off with a blistering verse about wealth, women, and more.
“Big blunts, dope boys wanna smoke with me, now we ride double M’s through the whole city, n**gas talkin’ down, but they h**s feel me, a nine figure n**ga, all I wanna talk is business, I seen a big mouth get a closed casket, self made, took over the whole racket, a kilo aftеr kilo, see who move the most, 200-foot yacht, shе wanna see the coast…”
After debuting the single on Apple Music, Ross explained the purpose behind the song during a quick exchange with Zane Lowe. “When it comes to this record, when we talk about ‘Go To Hell’… Tears for Fears. You know what we talking about. When we talk about ‘Shout,’ that was one of the biggest records,” the Miami veteran stated. “That may have been the only record that ever competed with Michael Jackson in the ’80s. And they made anthems. Yes, sir. We did it independent. We did it ourselves, homie, and it was too easy.”
“Go To Hell” follows the hard-hitting cuts “Lyrical Eazy” and “SHAQ & KOBE.” In October, the latter of the earlier drops received a remix upgrade courtesy of NBA greats Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard, both of whom switched to their rap personas with ease over Fresh Ayr and D-Mo Did It’s Scarface-inspired production. Check out “Go To Hell” and the full tracklisting for Too Good To Be True below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The 7 richest stars in hip hop
Tierra Whack returns with "Chanel Pit" visual
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
Trending
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Pepsi Zero Sugar shows up to celebrate and support HBCU students during homecoming season
The brand’s HBCU Tour is part of PepsiCo’s larger commitment to the long-term success of HBCU students through scholarships, recruiting events, university grants, and campus activities.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'
On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses run by Black female founders: Fourth Phase, 3rd Eye View, and Tubby’s Taste. Eunique Jones Gibson (CEO, Culture Brands and The Happy Hues Company) mentors the group. Watch here!
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson walks back criticism of TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee
Chad admitted that his daughter, Jicyra, gathered him after he publicly slammed Lee for his recent reviews of Atlanta restaurants.
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto
“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances
“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD.
Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people
“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD.
Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood
“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said.
YG reveals the reason reading wasn't his go-to hobby & a great book Nipsey Hussle suggested
During REVOLT WORLD, YG shared that thanks to life experience, he was knowledgeable about some of the topics in Nipsey Hussle’s literary suggestions.
Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money
At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money.
YG reveals that he wants to collab with Bruno Mars
During his “Big Facts” live taping at REVOLT WORLD, YG opened up about his dreams like never before, which include a collab with the one and only Bruno Mars.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.
Halftime Report | Professional athletes who've dropped rap albums
From Master P to Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Deion Sanders, Damian Lillard and more, these athletes got bars. Check out our list here!
Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves
“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.
Machel Montano opens up about life as a child star, new music, and exciting business moves
In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, Machel Montano dove into his musical journey, childhood stardom, and an exciting new chapter in business.
Lauryn Hill tells crowd they're lucky she made it amid criticism over tardiness to shows
“I leave my soul on this stage,” Hill exclaimed during her Nov. 4 concert, speaking directly to those criticizing her for a lack of punctuality.