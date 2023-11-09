Photo: Michael Loccisano/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  11.09.2023

When the clock strikes midnight (Nov. 10), Rick Ross and Meek Mill will unveil Too Good To Be True, a 17-song effort with contributions from Wale, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Future, The-Dream, and more. Today (Nov. 9), the Maybach Music duo delivered one last appetizer with “Go To Hell,” a Cool & Dre-backed offering that features BEAM. Over a flip of Tears for Fears’ “Shout,” Rozay kicked things off with a blistering verse about wealth, women, and more.

“Big blunts, dope boys wanna smoke with me, now we ride double M’s through the whole city, n**gas talkin’ down, but they h**s feel me, a nine figure n**ga, all I wanna talk is business, I seen a big mouth get a closed casket, self made, took over the whole racket, a kilo aftеr kilo, see who move the most, 200-foot yacht, shе wanna see the coast…”

After debuting the single on Apple Music, Ross explained the purpose behind the song during a quick exchange with Zane Lowe. “When it comes to this record, when we talk about ‘Go To Hell’… Tears for Fears. You know what we talking about. When we talk about ‘Shout,’ that was one of the biggest records,” the Miami veteran stated. “That may have been the only record that ever competed with Michael Jackson in the ’80s. And they made anthems. Yes, sir. We did it independent. We did it ourselves, homie, and it was too easy.”

“Go To Hell” follows the hard-hitting cuts “Lyrical Eazy” and “SHAQ & KOBE.” In October, the latter of the earlier drops received a remix upgrade courtesy of NBA greats Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard, both of whom switched to their rap personas with ease over Fresh Ayr and D-Mo Did It’s Scarface-inspired production. Check out “Go To Hell” and the full tracklisting for Too Good To Be True below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
BEAM
Meek Mill
Rap
Rick Ross

