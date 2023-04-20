Photo: Seth Herald / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

The March 27 mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School claimed the lives of three children all under the age of 10. Communities across the city and across the country were outraged, leading to protests in the House of Representatives. Democratic Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson joined their constituents’ calls for change to protect the lives of children. Jones and Pearson were ousted by the Republican-led assembly for their participation.

Jones and Pearson, the two youngest Black members of the state House, were reinstated in their positions less than a week after being expelled. Even before returning to the Capitol, they vowed to continue fighting to enact gun control legislation. Since returning as interim representatives, they’ve done just that. On Monday (April 17), Jones carried an infant-sized casket into the building as protesters outside were blocked from entering. Security stopped Jones from bringing the casket onto the House floor, leading him to hand it off to Pearson at the doorway.

Bishop William Barber II led the protest in Nashville calling for action. After the demonstrators outside were stopped from coming in, Jones marched with Barber and several others to the House chamber. After trying unsuccessfully to get the attention of Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Pearson took the small casket in his own hands at the entrance to the room.

“The legislators are back, but returning duly elected lawmakers to their seat does not solve the problem,” Barber said of Jones and Pearson’s return to the state House of Representatives, according to the AP. He insisted that in order for lives to be improved and for violence to stop, lawmakers must “stop committing policy murder.”

After the Covenant School shooting, Republican Gov. Bill Lee urged the legislature to pass legislation that would keep firearms away from dangerous people. Rather than side with the state leader from their own party, the Republican supermajority has refused to act.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tennessee Three will meet with President Biden at the White House

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the Tennessee Three and current state of democracy

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.17.2023

Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee House in unanimous vote

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Sens. Schumer and Warnock want DOJ to investigate Tennessee Three's expulsion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Reinstated Rep. Justin Jones calls for Tennessee House speaker to resign

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Nashville council votes unanimously to reinstate expelled Rep. Justin Jones

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Nashville council will vote to reinstate expelled Black Democrat in state legislature

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Tennessee GOP expels Black members from House after gun control protest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Justin Jones
Justin Pearson

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tennessee Three will meet with President Biden at the White House

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

"REVOLT Black News" addresses the Tennessee Three and current state of democracy

By Aqua Boogie
  /  04.17.2023

Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee House in unanimous vote

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Sens. Schumer and Warnock want DOJ to investigate Tennessee Three's expulsion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Reinstated Rep. Justin Jones calls for Tennessee House speaker to resign

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Nashville council votes unanimously to reinstate expelled Rep. Justin Jones

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Nashville council will vote to reinstate expelled Black Democrat in state legislature

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.07.2023

Tennessee GOP expels Black members from House after gun control protest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Chlöe Bailey on starring in Will Packer’s musical comedy ‘Praise This’

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Chlöe Bailey, who recently starred in Will Packer’s ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More