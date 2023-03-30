Photo: Seth Herald / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Earlier today (March 30), hundreds of individuals gathered at the Tennessee Capitol shouting, “Save our children!” while protesting for tighter gun controls, The Associated Press reported.

Such a call to action comes after the mass shooting on Monday (March 27) at a Nashville Christian school that saw seven lives taken, including the 28-year-old shooter.

Protesters reportedly appeared inside and outside the Capitol. Their chants echoed throughout the hallways between the state’s Senate and House chambers.The majority of the demonstrators, however, were moved from the area after some individuals began yelling to Tennessee lawmakers, “Children are dead!”

The night (March 29) prior, both Democratic and Republican politicians stood next to First Lady Jill Biden and several musicians at a candlelight vigil in Nashville.

“Just two days ago was our city’s worst day,” Mayor John Cooper said. “I so wish we weren’t here, but we need to be here.”

The worst day Mayor Cooper was referring to was March 27. That morning, Audrey Hale drove a vehicle to the city’s Covenant School, where she was once a former student. On arrival, Hale exited her vehicle armed with three guns. She shot her way through a side door before entering the facility.

While inside, Hale claimed the lives of Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; William Kinney, 9; Hallie Scruggs, 9; Mike Hill, 61; Cynthia Peak, 61; and Katherine Koonce, 60. They were three students, a custodian, a substitute teacher, and the head of the school. 

After receiving 911 calls regarding the shooting, local authorities quickly responded and arrived on the scene. Once they entered the facility, they cleared everyone out as they searched for Hale. The 28-year-old was discovered on the school’s second floor, where she had shot at police cars through a window. Officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo fired several shots at Hale. Afterward, she was pronounced dead. The large casualty event marked the country’s 130th mass shooting in 2023, WBAY reported.

